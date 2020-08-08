Reviewing Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) & Kenon (OTCMKTS:KEN)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Datang Intl Power Generation alerts:

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Kenon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.17 $186.19 million N/A N/A Kenon $373.00 million 2.99 -$13.36 million N/A N/A

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Kenon 3.73% -1.10% -0.53%

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datang Intl Power Generation and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kenon beats Datang Intl Power Generation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Datang Intl Power Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datang Intl Power Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.