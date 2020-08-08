Reviewing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tesla alerts:

This table compares Tesla and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $24.58 billion 11.02 -$862.00 million ($4.92) -295.27 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.92 -$12.57 million $1.24 15.94

The Shyft Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tesla. Tesla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tesla and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 13 16 5 0 1.76 The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $850.06, indicating a potential downside of 41.48%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Risk & Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 1.43% 4.19% 1.03% The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Summary

Tesla beats The Shyft Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.