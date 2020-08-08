Revlon (NYSE:REV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:REV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,619. The stock has a market cap of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Revlon has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

