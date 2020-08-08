Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Rewalk Robotics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 379.84% and a negative return on equity of 111.44%. On average, analysts expect Rewalk Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

