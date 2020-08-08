REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

REX American Resources stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 12.44. REX American Resources has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in REX American Resources by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in REX American Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.