Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €89.00 ($100.00).

RHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a one year high of €118.60 ($133.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

