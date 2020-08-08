Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 467,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

In related news, EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 9,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $35,334.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,733 shares in the company, valued at $375,273.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,306 shares of company stock worth $67,776. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

