Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.67

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $34.00. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 52,371 shares.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,363,609.04. Also, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total transaction of C$422,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,443,263.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $991,017.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

