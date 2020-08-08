Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0573 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and $405,293.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008501 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,848,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

