Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RBA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 1,680,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

