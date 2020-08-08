Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 425,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $68,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $95.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

