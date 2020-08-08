Rivetz Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 73.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $124,486.22 and $459.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

