Robotina (ROX) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Robotina has a market cap of $4.16 million and $444.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.