Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.12.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

