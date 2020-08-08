Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.45

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and traded as high as $59.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

