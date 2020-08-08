Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.80. 2,192,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.