Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $6.25 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,763 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.