Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 4,760 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. 1,473,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

