Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $938.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $955.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $842.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $762.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,547 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,386. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.