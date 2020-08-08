RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 33,708 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 6,258,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,669,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

