RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,905 shares of company stock worth $33,768,893 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,666,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,445,010. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

