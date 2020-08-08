RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,020,660. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.54 on Friday, hitting $449.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

