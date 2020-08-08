RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,451. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

