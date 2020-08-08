RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,293,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,648. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.