RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

