RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 30,393,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,393,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

