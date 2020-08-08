RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. 6,567,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,010. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

