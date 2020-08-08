RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $81.02. 6,656,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

