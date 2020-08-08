RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,685 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $152.78. 2,904,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,822. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $154.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.66.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

