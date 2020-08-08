RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,413 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,550,309. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a PE ratio of -209.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

