Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.22. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 563,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Rubicon Minerals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.31.

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubicon Minerals Corp. will post -0.2835195 EPS for the current year.

Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

