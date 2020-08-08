Rudd International Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,296. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

