Rudd International Inc. Acquires 2,482 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up about 1.8% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 543,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

