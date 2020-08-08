Rudd International Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rudd International Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.62. 923,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

