Rudd International Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 84.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.26. The stock had a trading volume of 765,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,407. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.