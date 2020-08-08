Rudd International Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rudd International Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.