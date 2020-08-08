Rudd International Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rudd International Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 635,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,822,000 after purchasing an additional 275,437 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.78. 1,092,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,734. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

