Rudd International Inc. Buys 4,559 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,393,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,393,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

