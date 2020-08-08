Rudd International Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rudd International Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,736,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,095,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

