Rudd International Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

