Rudd International Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rudd International Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $194.90. 1,354,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

