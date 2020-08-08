Rudd International Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rudd International Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Nike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

