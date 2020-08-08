Ruffer LLP Decreases Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,406 shares during the period. eHealth accounts for 3.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 3.66% of eHealth worth $97,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. 1,736,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,519 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

