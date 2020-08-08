Ruffer LLP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Ruffer LLP cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,393,198 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 708,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 505,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,949 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

FCX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,106,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,408,630. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

