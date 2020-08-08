Ruffer LLP Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,337,440 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 1.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $32,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 5,086,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,424. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

