Ruffer LLP Grows Position in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981,536 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 7.68% of Alio Gold worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ALO remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Friday. Alio Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

Alio Gold Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.