Ruffer LLP Has $15.19 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ruffer LLP reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,577 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.38% of Nexstar Media Group worth $15,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 262.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 555,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 401,953 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $17,416,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 128,579 shares during the period.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,868. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.63.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.