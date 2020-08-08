Ruffer LLP Has $27.69 Million Position in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the quarter. Benefytt Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 9.00% of Benefytt Technologies worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefytt Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 157,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $443.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Benefytt Technologies from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Benefytt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

