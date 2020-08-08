Ruffer LLP Has $9.95 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 813,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,318. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

