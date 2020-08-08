Ruffer LLP Increases Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,521,629 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV comprises 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 1.08% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $48,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. 2,975,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,983. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.